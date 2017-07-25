If Gucci would let us all live for a quick sec that would be great, because the brand has been consistently knocking it the hell out of the park of late and it's simply too much.

The luxury fashion house's latest campaign is 60s sci-fi inspired (note the Creature from the Black Lagoon and Forbidden Planet reference) and features aliens, spaceships and monsters all dolled up in Gucci's objectively excellent AW17 collection. The accessories almost steal the show, with intergalactic glasses and butterfly-adorned bags fanny packs shutting it all down. In classic Gucci fashion, the campaign does not tread lightly on florals and gems and of course, the bodysuit that Rihanna slithered her perfect self into for Coachella '17 also makes an appearance.

Have a flick through the legendary Glen Luchford-shot images and make sure to check out the campaign video below.

How utterly perfect and magical, a dream for all.

