Miley Cyrus 2.0 has followed up her new hit, "Malibu" with a pretty, country-twangin,' new single about her dreams for a better world, "Inspired." On it, she sings about saving the bees, playing with her dad by the creek, and the power we hold to change all the things that are wrong with the planet, with an accompanying photo that truly looks like a cast photo from a '90s Nickelodeon show. This 180 may give you mild whiplash, but it seems like Miley's flower child moment is in full swing. Trump has done strange things to us all.