Darling, I have wonderful news! There's going to be a ball!

In what is being billed as WorldPride's only black tie affair, the inaugural Love Above All Ball is set to take over the scenic vistas of Rockefeller Plaza's historic Rainbow Room for a star-studded night of music, magic, and burlesque benefiting Lady Gaga's Born this Way Foundation.

The evening is set to feature performances from Marina, Betty Who, and perennial Drag Race favorite, Shangela, along with DJ sets from the likes of Casey Spooner, Nicky Siano, and the chance to rub elbows with members of the global queer community.

Aside from giving you the chance to live out your very specific queer Cinderella fantasy (where, let's say Ezra Miller searches the land far and wide to reunite you with the Chelsea boot you left behind at the ball in a rush to get to your UberPool), the event will also raise money to benefit the next generation of queer youth and aid in the Born This Way Foundation's effort to connect them with resources in their community.

Scope out the flyer for the ball below and secure your tickets here. In the meantime, I will be doing my best to turn this decorative gourd (pumpkins aren't in season) into a befitting carriage.