If you've been sleeping on Brisbane's latest export, Mallrat, now is the time to wake up. The recent high school graduate is both manic-pixie and bonafide badass, taking the Australasian pop scene by storm one cherry-flavored folky-funk tune at a time.

Her new video for "Better," the vegan feminist (frankly a beacon for Gen Y) embraces the Australian farmland and her long-time obsession with animals. Donning a range of paisley and gingham Antebellum-esque looks (including some cult Australian brand I.AM.GIA additions), Mallrat looks every inch of the idyllic country queen as she rides ponies and skips through meadows.