A Los Angeles-based pop-up art exhibition transformed iconic song lyrics into physical art installations this past weekend. Dropbox and Genius partnered for the event, called Lyrics to Life, which featured work from the Notorious B.I.G., PAPER cover star Nicki Minaj, Sia, and more. All eight visual artists — Aminé, Devin Troy Strother, Peggy Noland, Marina Fini, Typoe, Magnus Sodamin, Nitemind and Mokibaby — used Dropbox Paper, a collaborative document-editing service, to conceptualize their installations. Below, a look at the different lyrics brought to life:

Rap sensation Aminé has more to offer than just catchy tunes. Out of the eight artists, he was chosen to interpret the lyrics to his own record, "Turf." The Portland-native created an installation to the lyrics: Innocent and young/Reckless and we dumb/Our heart is like our earth and memories the sun

Multimedia artist, Marina Fini's installation was inspired by Radiohead's "Creep." The neon colored, iMac laced, 90s-style bedroom is Fini's interpretation of the lyrics: But I'm a creep/I'm a weirdo/What the hell am I doing here?/I don't belong here

Photo by Samuel McGuire

"Juicy" by Biggie was interpreted by Miami based multidisciplinary artist, Typoe. Typoe shares that the old school play on block letters are reminiscent of childhood. The strikingly bold sculpted lyrics read "IT WAS ALL A DREAM" followed by: I used to read Word Up Magazine/Salt N Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine/Hanging pictures on my wall

Photo by Chris Lee

Kansas City-bred designer, Peggy Noland says there were 99% women that worked on this installation for Nicki Minaj's "Moment 4 Life": In this very moment, I'm king/In this very moment, I slayed Goliath with a sling

