A Los Angeles-based pop-up art exhibition transformed iconic song lyrics into physical art installations this past weekend. Dropbox and Genius partnered for the event, called Lyrics to Life, which featured work from the Notorious B.I.G., PAPER cover star Nicki Minaj, Sia, and more. All eight visual artists — Aminé, Devin Troy Strother, Peggy Noland, Marina Fini, Typoe, Magnus Sodamin, Nitemind and Mokibaby — used Dropbox Paper, a collaborative document-editing service, to conceptualize their installations. Below, a look at the different lyrics brought to life:
Related | A Night Off with Aminé
Rap sensation Aminé has more to offer than just catchy tunes. Out of the eight artists, he was chosen to interpret the lyrics to his own record, "Turf." The Portland-native created an installation to the lyrics: Innocent and young/Reckless and we dumb/Our heart is like our earth and memories the sun
Multimedia artist, Marina Fini's installation was inspired by Radiohead's "Creep." The neon colored, iMac laced, 90s-style bedroom is Fini's interpretation of the lyrics: But I'm a creep/I'm a weirdo/What the hell am I doing here?/I don't belong here
Photo by Samuel McGuire
"Juicy" by Biggie was interpreted by Miami based multidisciplinary artist, Typoe. Typoe shares that the old school play on block letters are reminiscent of childhood. The strikingly bold sculpted lyrics read "IT WAS ALL A DREAM" followed by: I used to read Word Up Magazine/Salt N Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine/Hanging pictures on my wall
Photo by Chris Lee
Kansas City-bred designer, Peggy Noland says there were 99% women that worked on this installation for Nicki Minaj's "Moment 4 Life": In this very moment, I'm king/In this very moment, I slayed Goliath with a sling
Photo by Samuel McGuire
Genius shares an inside look into Devin Troy Strother's installation of The Weekend's "The Hills." Strother chose lyrics from the hook: Hills have eyes, the hills have eyes/Who are you to judge, who are you to judge?
Magnus Sodamin created a short film interpretation of Tame Impala's "Feels Like We Only Go Backwards." Sodamin tells Instagram that the video installation explores the polarities between the City of Miami and the Everglades: It feels like I only go backwards, baby/Every part of me says, "go ahead"
Installation artist Mokibaby created custom vintage TV sculptures at the intersection of interactive technology and experiential art. Her installation interpreted Animal Collective's "My Girls": I don't mean/To seem like I care about material things/Like a social status/I just want/Four walls and adobe slats/For my girls
Photo by Samuel McGuire
Photo by Chris Lee
Using visual experiences of light and color, artist Nitemind created an interactive installation inspired by Sia's "Chandelier": I'm gonna swing/From the chandelier/I'm gonna live like tomorrow doesn't exist
Photo by Samuel McGuire
Photos Courtesy of Lyrics to Life