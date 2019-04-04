Louis Vuitton Launches Its First Ever Unisex Fragrance

Spring is here, and so is Louis Vuitton's first ever line of unisex fragrances. Inspired by the sunny coasts, beaches, gardens, and skies of California, the collection pays homage to travel by "creating a sense of endless holidays."



Created by legendary French perfumer Jacques Cavalier Belletrud, the collection is called Les Colognes Louis Vuitton, and consists of three unique scents: Sun Song, Cactus Garden, and Afternoon Swim. While Sun Song takes notes from orange blossoms, Cactus Garden is crafted around maté — an exotic South American tea. Afternoon Sun, on the other hand, is possibly the subtlest of them all, and find inspiration in the smell of fresh oranges.

Afternoon Swim

Each fragrance claims to evoke "a special olfactory experience" and uses a blend of natural raw materials. "I dreamed of creating a perfume with airiness. Locating the sensitive frontier between a pleasant but fleeting summer eau and the permanence of a perfume that expresses itself on the skin over time," Belletrud said. "These are perfumes of light, with notes that burst to reveal all their inherent naturalness."

Cactus Garden

One of the most visually enthralling aspects of the collection is the campaign, executed by LA-based artist/filmmaker Alex Israel, who created artwork to match each fragrance, "pairing each with one of his signature style artworks — an oversized sunglass lens, a 'Desperado' landscape and an oversized wave illuminate the California vibes of Les Colognes," the brand said in a statement.

Israel's artwork is also featured on a special fragrance travel case fit to carry an individual fragrance bottle.

Sun Song

Although Louis Vuitton's presence within beauty has been limited, the heritage French brand has been quietly making small strides within the booming sector. With its first ever gender-neutral fragrance, it's likely the brand is now hoping to branch towards its millennial customers.

Les Colognes Louis Vuitton launches today and is available to shop on louisvuitton.com. Prices range between $250 to $360.

