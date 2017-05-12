Two years after Kacy Hill seemingly popped out of nowhere with her wildly popular "Arm's Length" single and the Bloo EP on which it can be found, the singer is finally ready to make her grand statement with a full-length debut album. Executive produced by Kanye West, who discovered the artist and has played a huge role in the 23-year-old's meteoric rise, Like a Woman is set to come out on June 30th through G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam Recordings. Described by Hill as "an exploration of my own femininity and sexuality," the album promises to tell the story of a young artist coming into her own.

As a special treat for fans, Hill also released two new tracks from the album — just a little something to whet our appetites while we wait another a month and a half to get the full thing. The title track "Like a Woman" is a simple meditation on fading love with a specific focus on what it means to be a woman in a relationship. The song was produced by beat maestro DJ Mustard, though doesn't feature his famous tagline at the beginning — a decision Hill explained was due to the fact that "mustard on the beat, ho wasnt the first thing I wanted to hear on a song about being a woman." By contrast, "Hard to Love" faces the pain of love head-on.

Listen to "Like a Woman" and "Hard to Love" below.



Splash photo via Billy Farrell/BFA.com

