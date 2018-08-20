Lil Yachty, the Atlanta, Georgia-born rapper who debuted in 2016 with mixtape titled Lil Boat, has teamed up with Donny & Marie star Donny Osmond to remix "Thank Goodness for Chef Boyardee." The unexpected musical duo's new version of the canned pasta brand's jingle from the 1980s is called "Start The Par-dee." If hearing Yachty and Osmond rap about beef, cheese, and tomato sauce wasn't bizarre enough, there's also a music video complete with cartoony green screen effects.

Watch the full video below. Warning: It will get stuck in your head.

Image via Youtube