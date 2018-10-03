It seems that Kylie Jenner won't stop until she's taken over our entire bodies and beauty routines. First reported by Trademark Ninja, the entrepreneur and dry-cereal lover's company Kylie Cosmetics recently filed Trademark applications for "Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner" and "Kylie Skin" with the United States Patent and Trademark office.

Her website also teases: "Kylie is currently working in the Kylie Cosmetics Lab on a handful of new, top-secret products she's creating to help give you that perfect 'Kylie look'. Stay tuned for more products coming soon!"

Based on the applications, we'll soon have every incarnation of goop, balm, dust, oil, toner, serum and scrub we could imagine approved by Kylie coming our way.

Both "Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner" and "Kylie Skin" applications filed for rights over:

"Non-medicated skin care preparations; Skin moisturizers; Skin lotions; Skin creams; Skin cleansers; Skin toners; Facial scrub; Body scrubs; Non-medicated skin care preparation, namely, facial mists; Non-medicated skin care preparation, namely, skin serums; Skin masks; Non-medicated skin care preparation, namely, facial balms; Facial oils; Body oils; Skin care preparations, namely, skin peels; Body powders; Cosmetics; Cosmetic preparations."

A second "Kylie Skin" application included products and services hint at brick and mortar pop up plans: "Retail store services featuring skin care products, skin care preparation products, cosmetics, cosmetic preparations and gifts."

Well, we are living in the age of skincare. So as the skincare industry blooms into an increasingly profitable, ridiculous affair — Kardashian-Jenners continue to define every aspect of how we clean, decorate and dress our flesh-sacks — quite honestly, it'd be strange if they weren't involved.

Jenner has yet to comment on the Trademark applications. We assume she's too busy cookin' up rosé facial mists facial and moonlight-infused moisturizers in the lab.