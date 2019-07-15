Kylie Jenner might be coming second to Taylor Swift in terms of earnings right now, but she's definitely still feeling baller. Over the weekend, the beauty and skincare mogul flaunted her wealth with a custom baby pink Kylie Skin private jet, which she used to fly her nearest and dearest to a luxe holiday spot.

A vacation that also doubles as marketing? That's the kind of evil genius move that helps you top the Forbes young billionaires list. The @KylieSkin Instagram, as well as Jenner's personal account, documented the whole trip, broadcasting it to tens of millions of followers. Everything was prominently logo-ed: donuts, burgers, pillows, eye masks. Even the coconuts Jenner and friends like Sofia Richie sipped from when they landed.

Jenner also used her… literal skin to promote the brand, which has been criticized for its inclusion of a controversial St. Ives-style walnut facial scrub. She posed naked in a Jacquemus straw hat, and Richie followed suit on her own grid.

More details: Travis Scott and Stormi were there, looking cute. Other attendees included influencers like Anastasia Karanikolaou (@StassieBaby) and Victoria Villarroel. Former Jenner inner circle member Jordyn Woods sadly didn't score an invite.

It was no Handmaid's Tale-themed dinner party, but it was close. Congratulations Kylie on yet another flawlessly executed branded pop-up experience.