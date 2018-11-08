Anytime Kylie Jenner unveils new products from her mega-successful cosmetics line, it flies off the shelves. (She's a billionaire, remember?) Beyond her famous family, this largely has to do with the fact that Jenner never passes up a good business or branding opportunity.

And since life imitates art for the Kardashian-Jenner empire, Jenner has announced a new lip kit trio supporting husband Travis Scott's Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour. It will be sold alongside merch table items, including tees, denim jackets, trendy slides, and other treats.

According to a photo posted on Instagram Stories, Jenner's kit will contain three liquid lipsticks in varying rouge shades. They are packaged in a black box using Scott's album art font, reading: "I went to Astroworld and all I got was this f**kin' lip kit." Jenner mentioned in her Stories that the kits won't be available at the first stop, but to stay tuned on when they'll be available to purchase.

Photo via Instagram




