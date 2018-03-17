Since Rihanna came out with Fenty Beauty, the bar for cosmetic inclusivity has been raised. Makeup has never been the same, and the callout culture has never been stronger for brands that claim diversity but don't deliver. The latest to miss the mark by verdict of the Internet is none other than Kim Kardashian West and KKW Beauty.

After announcing the release of their new Concealer Kits, and the reveal of their "limited shade range," Twitter couldn't help but pit the line against not only Rihanna's, but even her baby sister Kylie's makeup line.







Honestly I'm sick and tired of brands not having enough dark shades. @kkwbeauty has four shades coming out like wtf. @KimKardashian you should know better, or at least take a page from Kylie she came out with 30 shades. It's 2018 for God sake. #KimKardashian #KKWBEAUTY

— Δииαlιƨα (@annalisamondo) March 16, 2018





I don't know what's more tragic - that @kkwbeauty has learned absolutely nothing from the @tartecosmetics Shape Tape disaster, or the fact that the lady in the photo can't even wear these shades herself.



Just making the disparity in-your-face glaring... #amused#KKWBeauty pic.twitter.com/aMCxQzPZjN

— Nila N. Brown, Wakandan Cheetah Diva🌻 (@AuthorNNBrown) March 17, 2018

This is truly tragic, especially since just four days ago people were praising the line for its celebration of diversity. Still, a number of fans are defending their favorite celebrity influencer by standing behind the campaign, and saying that concealer shades are supposed to be lighter than foundation shades in order to get rid of under-eye circles and dark spots.

People saying Kim only made concealers for white people clearly haven't seen the ad campaign..... #KKWBEAUTY pic.twitter.com/tRz4MwF16k

— Emma the Wicked Witch of Canada (@kimyonceee) March 17, 2018





Some of ya'll are knit picking, these are concealers, not foundations. How dark do you want your under eyes to be. #ConcealBakeBrighten #KKWBeauty pic.twitter.com/ErCQX0ljDi

— Stephanie (@stephanietega) March 17, 2018





For everyone calling out @KimKardashian for her “limited" shade range, you need to remember it's just concealer. You don't put concealer all over your face, you use it to conceal dark circles/scars, etc. #KKWBEAUTY

— ｋａｉｌｉ (@aulaani) March 17, 2018

Kim, momager Kris, and KKW Cosmetics have yet to release a statement or respond to any request for comment from publications.

Everyone's waiting for an explanation, Kim. We still love you, but please come through!

Images via Instagram

