While President-elect Donald Trump is currently addressing the nation/world about his coming reign of terror, we can take some mild comfort knowing that Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara may be courting Academy Award-nominee Joaquin Phoenix.

By courting, I mean, the two "have found love."

At least that's what Page Six says.

The respectively elusive twosome reportedly fell into something special while filming an upcoming biblical epic, and apparently spent this past weekend "holed up in the desert," instead of attending the Golden Globes; Rooney's movie Lion was nominated.

Mara had previously been in a six year relationship with actor Charlie MacDowell (son of Malcolm MacDowell), but sources say they haven't been seen together "since August."

Their reps say they're "just good friends."

Whatever is happening, holed up in the desert is only right when imagining these two.

Palm Springs? Maybe. I'd go more with the Mojave...an abandoned missile silo they can make their own.

