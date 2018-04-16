Since 2004, H&M; has collaborated with a string of high fashion houses, including Karl Lagerfeld, Balmain, Marni, Kenzo, Versace and most recently Erdem. Now, the fast fashion retailer has announced its newest partnership will be with none other than Italian fashion brand Moschino and its creative director, Jeremy Scott. In an Instagram, Scott shared a photo of himself and muse Gigi Hadid wearing looks from the new line at a Coachella party celebrating the announcement.

"I am so excited about Moschino X H&M;," Scott told Vogue. "My life's work has been to connect with people through fashion, and with this collaboration I'll be able to reach more of my fans than I've ever had the ability to do."







Prices for the collection will range from approximately $30 to $370, making this a rare opportunity to snag a Scott design at a relatively more affordable price point. "There's a silver sequinned parka dress," Scott told Vogue. "Denim pieces are all twisted into something else. Puffers and jackets are reconfigured into cropped things or double-long things. There's a sportswear-with-evening kind of feeling, like a hockey jersey with a train." Fun!



H&M;'s creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, said that the partnership is "the perfect collaboration for fashion right now" and mixes "pop, street culture, logos and also glamor."

"Jeremy Scott is amazing – he knows how to have fun with fashion, and to connect with his fans around the world," she said.

