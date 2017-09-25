Puerto Rico, a United States territory that exists somewhere between statehood and sovereignty, has been devastated by Category 4 Hurricane Maria, which was the fifth strongest hurricane to make landfall in the US last week. The storm, which saw 160 mph winds wallop the island, caused a dam to break, resulting in major flooding. Power on the entire island also went down.

Donald Trump is possibly unaware that he is the leader of Puerto Rico, as he has stayed silent on the disaster, even as the death toll from the storm rises and crises - including hospitals without power - get worse. Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello called on the Pentagon on Sunday to provide more aid to the commonwealth, saying the island has faced "complete devastation." He said, "We need more resources from the Department of Defense so we can get helicopters and resources. We know that there are capabilities in the surrounding areas, helicopters, planes and so forth." Rossello also asked Congress to help in any way possible "Whatever relief package we have, whatever impact we have, we are U.S. citizens. We shouldn't be the lesser for it."

"This is a game changer," Rossello told CNN this morning. "We need to prevent a humanitarian crisis occurring in America."



Trump has faced mounting criticism for his deafening silence on Puerto Rico, despite his highly active Twitter presence over the weekend (spent bashing private citizens and the NFL).

Hey @realDonaldTrump you can't wait that long. There will be a lot of American deaths on your watch if you wait that long. https://t.co/lwvtbcdtHU

— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 25, 2017

President Trump, Sec. Mattis, and DOD should send the Navy, including the USNS Comfort, to Puerto Rico now. These are American citizens. https://t.co/J2FVg4II0n

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 24, 2017

Puerto Rico in crisis right now & Donald has not yet visited or talk about it .PR is part of the USA you know Don't forget about the island

— iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 24, 2017

Even without the help of Trump, relief efforts to the island will go on, and there are many organizations accepting donations to provide immediate help to victims:

United For Puerto Rico: launched by First Lady of Puerto Rico Beatriz Rosselló

Unidos: a fund supported by Bill De Blasio, Congress members Nydia Velázquez and Adriano Espaillat, NYC Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and managed by the Hispanic Federation (a leading non-profit)

The Miami Foundation: comprised of two different funds, which includes for hurricane relief work that "will support recovery and rebuilding work driven by organizations on the ground," and one called U.S. Caribbean Strong Relief Fund that "will support relief efforts in Caribbean island nations and territories, including Antigua & Barbuda, U.S. Virgin Islands, Cuba and Puerto Rico."

You can also call your representative and put pressure on them to ensure relief aid reaches Puerto Rico. This site provides a helpful template for what to say when calling, and for finding your representative.

Below is a helpful map that locates donation centers, courtesy of www.diasporicans.com: