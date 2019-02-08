Marina is back, minus the diamonds, and her first solo single in four years is absolutely worth the wait. "Handmade Heaven" is just that: looping, layered, ethereal pop that comes from a higher place. It's a little bit Lana, a little bit Madonna's "Ray of Light," but unmistakably still your favorite Welsh songstress joyfully entering her latest musical era.

The new track dropped last night, and its video premiered on YouTube at midday today. It sees Marina dance through a picturesque snowscape that gives way to colorful springtime flowers. She's wearing a cozy red puffer and matching lipstick — a cute beauty look to try this weekend.

Related | 19 Albums That Will Make 2019 Worth It