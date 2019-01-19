Last fall, GUESS had its first-ever collaboration with 88rising — the brand by Sean Miyashiro that's "making a place for Asians in hip-hop" — called GUE88 Head In The Clouds. The limited 14fourteen-item capsule collection sold out within 20 minutes of its exclusive release with retailer HBX. Now, GUESS is bringing the collab back.

The brand gives PAPER an exclusive look into the now 16-item collection. GUE88 Head In The Clouds started out with multicolored tie-dye hoodies and shirts, sported by rappers like Rich Brian and the Higher Brothers. But the latest additions to the line show street style at its simplest and sleekest.

The new items all feature the killer GUESS x 88rising logo, printed in blue and green on black and white sweatshirts, hoodies, and joggers. See the full lookbook, below.

GUE88 Head In The Clouds' new drip, which will restock worldwide, drops on January 25, 2019.