Music's new favorite power couple G-Eazy and Halsey are here to solidify their place in pop culture with various PDA-filled grams and, as it turns out, collaborations, so hey let's get behind this.

In the new video for "Him & I," "Gerald and Ashley" take New York City, playing pool and making out in dive bars as well as, you know, walking slowly without purpose through the Manhattan streets, appreciating the smells and scenery, as we all do. It's cute enough to make you want to retreat into your nearest 24-hour Korean spa and stay there, never to be seen again.

The single comes from G-Eazy's new album, The Beautiful and the Damned, out December 15, check out the video below.