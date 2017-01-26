Solange Knowles, the blessed amalgam of all that is good in this world, can now add academic inspiration to her resume.

Spearheaded by writer/professor/political commentator/television host/all round great-gal Melissa Harris-Perry, writers at Wake Forest University are creating a course syllabus around Solange's critical and commercial hit A Seat at the Table.

Through outlets like Saint Heron , the group are asking for art, music and experiences of coloured women aged 16-30 that relate to the themes of A Seat at the Table to contribute to the syllabus. The idea is to better examine the issues of racism, gender and sexuality explored in the album by incorporating submissions.

If that sounds like a bit of you and you'd like to contribute, you can do so here . The project will accept submissions until January 31st.

Image via Instagram