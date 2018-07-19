Summertime heat calls for a little — or a lot of — vintage glamour. Shimmering crystals and sparkling embellishments showed up all over in the spring 2018 collections. Dries Van Noten, Isabel Marant, Saint Laurent and Burberry all presented their own versions of glistening jewelry. We're currently obsessed with all of Ashley Williams' bling, especially those amazing barrettes. Dressed down with denim cut-offs and a t-shirt, or dressed up to match, over-the-top '80s-tinged jewelry is better than ever.

Earrings by Celine