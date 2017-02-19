Drake sat down with DJ Semtex for a rare interview on OVO Sound Radio this week and held nothing back. The 6 God dished on all his romances--finally addressing his relationships with Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Meek Mill--and teased his upcoming mixtape More Life.

Drake told Semtex about Kanye and Jay-Z's features on VIEWS in the hit "Pop Style," saying there was miscommunication between the three of them. He also talked about Kanye's rants against him during the Saint Pablo tour, during which Kanye called Drake a poor imitator.

"I went from working on a project with [Kanye] to him shitting on me and Khaled for being on the radio too much," Drake said in the interview.

When asked about his upcoming project More Life, Drake said it's more like a playlist than a mixtape.

"The style in which it's being put together is based on the concept of OVO Sound Radio. It's almost like a radio show," he said. "I basically asked myself 'What if I did it like OVO Sound Radio but every song was a new Drake song?' It's more like an evolution of a mixtape. After Views, I was inspired and I wanted to keep the music going and get people inspired."

Listen to the whole interview below:









Header photo via Madison McGaw/BFA.com