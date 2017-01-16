YouTube user huw parkinson posted this edit "Life Accordion To Trump" of President-elect Trump's horrifying press conference last Wednesday, with one shimmering detail added into the mix: an accordion.

An animated accordion is placed between Trump, who moves his (tiny) hands back and forth incessantly while he rambles his standard bullshit; all while the instrument's chords blare over his verbal vomit. The result is a small but necessary remedy to the start of this depressing, foreboding week.

Watch below.



