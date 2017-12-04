Miu Miu's new holiday campaign, Miu Miu Whispers, is a wistful, intense reflection on the unexpected surprises and reunions that holidays can bring.

Starring Dakota Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Elle Fanning, The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress Julia Garner and Stranger Thing's Sadie Sink star in the short film that incorporates overheard whispers reinterpreted as an inner monologue shared between the characters.

See the APRIL-shot video, below, and get into the spirit:







Image via Miu Miu