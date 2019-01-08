Last night, January 7, Chicago rapper CupcakKe posted a concerning message to Twitter, reading: "im about to commit suicide." The Chicago Police Department has reportedly accounted for the artist born Elizabeth Harris' well-being and safety.

Harris' friend tweeted late last night: "Police not able to give me anymore details other than Elizabeth is OKAY and at the hospital." The tweet in question was reposted on Harris' Instagram, where she wrote: "thank you for everything y'all have done for me I really appreciate it."

2018 was, likely, a big but no less challenging year for CupcakKe, who released two albums to critical acclaim, Ephorize and Eden. And though the rapper is beloved for her wacky and sex-positive sense of humor, she has also been open about her struggles with mental health, specifically in dealing with depression.

Last August, in the gap between the releases of Ephorize and Eden, Harris wrote online: "I try to be as positive as possible but I just want to say I'm at a very low & depressed point in my life. I been feeling this way for a while so please understand if you never hear from me again ... it's nothing no one could of did to make my life better ... it's just me and my demons."

At that time, Missy Elliott was one of many who reached out to Harris to remind her she was loved. Elliott writes: "There's so many people going through the same feelings cupcakke [...] I am truly praying for you & I know your fans are too... you are not alone."

Additionally last night, Charli XCX wrote a heartfelt note to her friend and Pop 2 collaborator, reading in part, "The world would never be the same without you. [...] Please stay strong. Please confide in friends and family. You are such a beautiful and wonderful person and we simply cannot lose you."