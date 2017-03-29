Portugal honored its most famous (and one of its most beautiful) citizens, Cristiano Ronaldo, by renaming its airport after him and presenting the soccer fútbol superstar with his own statue.

However, despite Ronaldo's world-renowned beauty and famously symmetrical face, the statue Portugal created of him was...questionable. I mean, truly, the stuff of nightmares. Perhaps the sculptor was drunk, or high, or even a little bit jealous and decided to mold Ronaldo's face into swirly obscurity. No matter the reason, the result is horrifying.

Naturally, Twitter took the joke and ran with it:


Oh, the shame of it all.

