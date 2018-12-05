In what seems to be a new trend among the philanthropically-inclined, more and more celebrities are selling off pieces from their closets. Often in an effort to raise money for charity, we've already seen the likes of Chloë Sevigny and Billie Eilish sell off pieces this year alone. With the rising popularity of second-hand retailing platforms like Depop and Grailed, it should probably come as no surprise that celebs are turning their attention towards them.

The latest cult style icon to embrace this trend is none other than grunge queen, Courtney Love. Teaming up with luxury resale site, Heroine, some of the highly coveted pieces that will be going on sale include a velvet jumpsuit by Rick Owens, a Galliano gown, a corseted black cocktail dress by Vivienne Westwood, a Saint Laurent pin-stripe jacket, and some piece by Marc Jacobs. (Which as Dazed points out, is funny considering that Love and Kurt Cobain famously burned Jacobs infamous grunge collection at Perry Ellis' behest).

"I love fashion and I love sharing with others, so, while I certainly hold some pieces more dearly than others, I will not grasp tightly to material possessions," Love says about divesting herself of some of her old pieces. "When it's time to pass something along, I will do that with pleasure, as I believe that clothing should be worn or displayed in a way that allows its beauty to be seen."

The decision is not only magnanimous but sustainable too, recycling vintage fashions as a way to be to cut down on fast fashions. A portion of the profits from the sale of Love's clothes will go to benefit Stand for Courage. A non-profit founded by Love's sister Nicole Jon Sievers, that looks to change the conversation around bullying. Heroine X Courtney Love goes on sale December 6th.

