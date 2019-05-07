Fashion
Celine Dion is at the Met Gala looking like a fancy exotic bird, which is exactly how we like her. She effortlessly ruled the red carpet in custom Oscar de la Renta and a dramatic beauty look that satisfied this year's Camp requirement.

According to a press release, Celine's look is inspired by "the glitzy costumes of the Ziegfeld Follies." We can see that. It's definitely a nod to her famed Vegas residency. The entire ensemble was apparently hand-beaded by 52 master embroiderers. They spent a total of 3,000 hours crafting the gown, which weighs more than 22 pounds. Yet she carries it so effortlessly!

This is like the feathers and fabric version of Katy Perry's chandelier, and we're eagerly awaiting a photo of them posing together.

Photos via BFA

