New York Queen Cardi B swept the BET awards last night, taking home three awards for Hustler of the Year, Single of the Year and Best New Artist. She also performed her Number 1 platinum single "Bodak Yellow" rocking a diamond bralette in front of a bodega backdrop, perfect for the Bronx rapper.





During her acceptance speech for Best New Artist, Cardi shouted out her fans, Jesus, and her boyfriend Offset of Migos. "This has been one of the greatest nights of my life, but you, you're gonna make it better," Cardi said while pointing to him. Iconic.

[h/t Fader]

Image via Getty