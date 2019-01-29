It's Superbowl season, baby, and your favorite celebs are collecting checks. A bunch of new commercials are rolling out in preparation for the big day, and the latest from Pepsi features a mishmash of A-list cameos: Steve Carell, Cardi B, and Lil Jon.

The ad riffs off the classic "Is Pepsi okay?" restaurant dilemma, and features Carell going off at a waiter who dares suggest he'd be happy with something other than a Coke. Not because he hates Coke — because he loves Pepsi. The concept is confusing! It kind of just makes me want a Coke! But at least Cardi B appears out of the blue, declaring that a Pepsi is o-kurrrr by her. Lil Jon also delivers his signature "O-KAY."

Other highlights from the extremely expensive-looking commercial include a blue diamante Pepsi can (it matches Cardi's fit) and the chorus from her Bad Bunny collab "I Like It." Note that Cardi reportedly declined to perform at the Superbowl halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick.