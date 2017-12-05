Helmut Lang is no stranger to unconventional advertising, from being the first ever fashion designer to utilize New York City taxi top advertisements to placing print ads in National Geographic.

Following the brand's revival at New York Fashion Week this year—and to celebrate its 20th anniversary next year—editor-in-residence Isabella Burley (of Dazed) is bringing the taxi ads back, along with a limited-edition capsule collection modeled by real-life NYC taxi drivers.

275 Helmut Lang-branded taxis are currently circulating the city, with one doing giveaways of the collection (keep an eye on social media for details). The capsule includes tees ($125) featuring an archival Helmut Lang taxi top image by Iain R. Webb from 2000, and hoodies in black and yellow ($210).

See the full editorial shoot at a Long Island City taxi auto body center, shot by Alex Lee, below:

Photos Courtesy of Helmut Lang

