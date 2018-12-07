The Grammy nominations are here! And, as always, there is plenty to argue about. H.E.R for Album of the Year? Beck in the same category as Post Malone and Lady Gaga? The Backstreet Boys nominated for Best Group Performance? The Backstreet Boys?

At least BTS fans will be happy. The hugely (hugely) popular Korean boy band has finally started getting recognition from the North American music establishment this year, and their first ever Grammy nomination proves it. Technically the group is nominated for their album art, not music, but still. It would be fun to see them attend the ceremony, especially given how unusual it is for the Recording Academy to recognize K-Pop at all.

Related | BTS Have Their Sights Set On the Movie Industry

BTS art director HuskyFox, who created artwork for the group's third album Love Yourself: Tear, will be competing in the Best Recording Package category against Mitski, St Vincent, Foxhole, and Chairman. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in May.

In the bigger ticket Grammy categories, we've got the likes of Drake, Cardi B, and Janelle Monáe battling it out for Album of the Year, "Shallow" going head to head with "All the Stars" for Song of the Year, and Jorja Smith facing up against Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha for Best New Artist.

View the entire list of the 61st Annual Grammy Awards nominations here, and vote for BTS in PAPER's 2018 Break the Internet awards here.