What projects are you working on right now that you're most excited about?

I am constantly working on my YouTube videos and am always excited about making a new one every week.

How surreal is it to be recognized IRL from what you do? Have you had any particular crazy fan encounters?

It's definitely surreal. The most amazing part of it is when I meet fans that tell me how my videos have helped them and make them forget about their problems.

Do you ever take a break from social media (social media detox)? If you do, how long have they lasted and what non-connected things do you do?

I try to use social media as a therapeutic method, but of course in moderation.

How do you feel about censorship on Instagram?

There's a reason for it.

What was the last DM you got?

The last one I got was from a fan telling me that they love me.

Dress by Alexandre Vauthier