Lele Pons. Aaron Carpenter. Karen Young. Willie Jones. Hannah Stocking. Juanpa Zurita. Abby Champion. Inanna Sarkis. Coming up outside of Hollywood's traditional avenues, these young stars are carving new lanes for actors, musicians and beauty bloggers and redefining what success looks like in 2017. We gathered together this crew -- who have 43 million followers on Instagram, 13 million subscribers on YouTube and who knows how many millions of fans on Snapchat -- and got them in front of their friend (and Instagram king) Bryant Eslava's camera and the likes will never end.
Hair: Sami Knight
Groomer: Darren Hau at Opus Beauty using American Crew
Makeup: Dana Delaney
Nails: Camille Black at Opus Beauty using Dior Vernis
Fashion Assistants: Elliot Soriano, Daniel Lee, Shameelah Hicks