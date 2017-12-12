The debate over net neutrality is currently raging at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), where a vote will take place on Thursday over a proposal by Trump's FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, to dismantle the rules in place now.

Current net neutrality laws keep the lanes, so to speak, of the internet relatively toll free. Doing away with the current rules could mean that companies like Amazon or Verizon could force you to buy apps in bundles — for instance, if you want Instagram, you could have to pay for FourSquare too, just like a cable package. It could also mean that some content won't be as easily accessible, or even accessible at all, leading to concerns about censorship.

The digital revolution has given people across the globe the power to access historically unheard of amounts of information, and though that has led in many cases to the spread of misinformation, in America at least it has always been unregulated to the point of feeling like the Wild Wild West. Smashing net neutrality laws would mean the end of one of the few areas of American life that still holds any semblance of just that — neutrality.

A new poll from the University of Maryland's Program for Public Consultation shows that more than 80 percent of voters oppose the FCC's plan to repeal net neutrality rules, and even Republican senators are calling on Congress to protect the law. Now, various sites are putting up a quasi-online protest, called #BreakTheInternet, led by the nonprofit organization Fight For the Future. W

"Websites, startups, apps and businesses large and small are already helping drive phone calls to Congress using creative widgets, modals, and banners that show what the Internet might look like if ISPs can control what users do with throttling, censorship, and new fees," Fight for the Future wrote in a press release.



Sites like Reddit, Kickstarter and Etsy have put up interminable loading pages to show what it could be like with slower download speeds should the net neutrality repeal pass:

#BreakTheInternet also began trending on Twitter, led by the ACLU (though this time no iconic PAPER shoots were involved):

What



if



one



party



controlled



two



branches



of



government



and



you



wanted



to



protest



them



but



the



page



you



were



using



to



organize



it



loaded



one



word



at



a



time?



Let's #BreakTheInternet so the FCC hears us. Call Congress now. https://t.co/A3djW7UpN5

— ACLU (@ACLU) December 12, 2017

The FCC is days away from killing the free and open internet. Those of us who use the internet for resistance can't afford to lose this fight. #BreakTheInternet pic.twitter.com/lcC5487lI7

— ACLU (@ACLU) December 12, 2017

This is an Internet emergency. Less than 48 hours left until the vote to kill #NetNeutrality. #BreakTheInternet to demand that Congress #StopTheFCC. Take action: https://t.co/1YLx94ov02 via @IDLtweets

— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 12, 2017

#NetNeutrality dies in 2 days unless we stop this.



Call Congress now: 202-759-7766

— Free Press (@freepress) December 12, 2017

To learn more about net neutrality and how to stop its repeal, head here.

