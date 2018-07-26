Blue Ivy Carter is currently living her best life on vacation with mom and dad, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as well as twin siblings Rumi and Sir on a yacht in the Gulf of Naples. While Beyoncé shared a very rare snap of her two little ones on Wednesday, she's taken to her website to show off multiple photos of her eldest, fashion-maven and Queen-in-training, Blue. And, might we add, we're totally jealous of her vacation vibes.

In one pic, Blue stands in the yacht's pool wearing the chicest black-and-white ruffle bathing suit, wearing oversized sunglasses and sipping a mocktail. With her hair in a chic topknot, she rocks a full arm party and boasts a pendant necklace hanging at her chest. We should only be so lucky to have the excuse to take a photo of ourselves looking like this mini-icon. In another snap, she sits cross-legged in a hanging wicker chair, eyes closed and hands in an upward meditation pose. In a pair of denim shorts and sheer eyelet top (worn over a white bikini), it's pretty much the location we dream of being in when we're meditating on the floor of our studio apartments. Related | Here's Beyoncé and Her (Real) Babies

With other images shared, like an adorable twinning moment with Beyoncé and more meditation snaps of the mother-daughter team, you can see them all here. We're officially going to be channeling a six-year-old on our next vacation — or at least manifesting this one...

Photo via www.beyonce.com