'Black Panther' Wins Big at the SAG Awards

Black Panther isn't only a landmark film in terms of representation, its cast also gave an excellent and unforgettable performance truly worth noting. And on Sunday night, the Screen Actors Guild gave the Marvel movie's cast due recognition, awarding them the "Best Cast Ensemble" prize.

This was obviously an award none of the cast had expected to win. Once they were called to receive this top prize, you could see them all jumping for joy and clapping for this extraordinary victory. And once the cast took the stage, the Black Panther himself Chadwick Boseman admitted, "I didn't think I was going to have to speak."

Boseman ended up giving an important speech to celebrate their win. CNN reports that upon the receiving the award onstage with his co-stars, Boseman spoke about "the cultural significance of the film's success and referenced the Nina Simone song, 'To be Young, Gifted and Black.'"

He said , "One [question] is, 'Did we know that this movie was going to receive this kind of response?' The second question is, 'Has it changed the industry? Has it actually changed the way this industry works and how it sees us?'" Answering his own questions, he said, "My answer to that is to be young, gifted and black. To be young, gifted and black ― we all know what it's like to be told there is not a place for you to be featured, yet you are young, gifted and black."

Boseman continued, "We know what it's like to be beneath and not above. That is what we went to work with every day because we knew ... that we had something special that we wanted to give the world. That we could be full humans beings in the roles that we were playing. That we could create a world that exemplified a world we wanted to see. We knew that we had something that we wanted to give."



According to The Hollywood Reporter's Pamela McClintock, the Ryan Coogler-directed film also makes history as the biggest box-office grosser to win this award, with $1.346 billion in global ticket sales. This surpasses the final Lord of the Rings film Return of the King, which gorssed $1.119 billion.

Congrats to the cast of Black Panther!