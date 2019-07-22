Bella Thorne has come out as pansexual — meaning that she is attracted to all people, regardless of sexuality, identity, or gender orientation.
While speaking on Good Morning America about her new book, Life of a Wannabe Mogul, Thorne revealed that she's "actually a pansexual, and I didn't know that."
Defining it as, "You like what you like," Thorne went on to say that you don't necessarily "have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that" for her to be attracted to you.
"It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being," Thorne explained. "It doesn't really matter what's going on, over there. If I just like it, I like it!"
She joins a growing group of celebrities — including Janelle Monáe and Brendon Urie — who identify as pansexual, which means their attraction to people transcends categorization based on things like gender, sex, or presentation.
Previously, Thorne identified as bisexual and was in a polyamorous relationship with YouTuber Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun.
Learn more about pansexuality via our guide, here.
Photo via Getty