Bella Thorne has come out as pansexual — meaning that she is attracted to all people, regardless of sexuality, identity, or gender orientation.

Defining it as, "You like what you like," Thorne went on to say that you don't necessarily "have to be a girl, or a guy, or … you know, a he, a she, a this, or that" for her to be attracted to you. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"It's literally, you like personality, like you just like a being," Thorne explained. "It doesn't really matter what's going on, over there. If I just like it, I like it!"

<a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5080360/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

She joins a growing group of celebrities — including Janelle Monáe and Brendon Urie — who identify as pansexual, which means their attraction to people transcends categorization based on things like gender, sex, or presentation.

Previously, Thorne identified as bisexual and was in a polyamorous relationship with YouTuber Tana Mongeau and rapper Mod Sun.

Learn more about pansexuality via our guide, here.