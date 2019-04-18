Fashion
Beyoncé Fans Are Upset Ariana Grande Got Twice as Much For Coachella

Sandra Song
1h

If a new report is to be believed, Ariana Grande made double what Beyoncé was estimated to have made last year as the headliner for Coachella. Needless to say, Beyoncé fans are less than pleased with the implications.

According to Variety, Grande's fee to headline this year's festival apparently clocked in at a cool $8 million. However, as Business Insider reported last year, Beyoncé was only paid $3 to $4 million for the same spot.

In case you forgot, Beyoncé's set (aka Beychella) was a history-making production that served as comprehensive encapsulation of her entire career — which was extra significant seeing as how Bey was also the first Black woman to headline the festival — and featured brand new set lists, choreography, and stage designs. Not only that, but Beyoncé also went the extra mile this year and released Homecoming, a new Netflix film chroniciling the singer's eight-month preparation for the 2018 performance.

And though Grande's appearance this year as the youngest-ever Coachella headliner is notable, many online are upset at the significant pay gap between the stars. That said, as Business Insider reports, it is entirely possible that Beyoncé ended up netting even more than $4 million given the fact that Homecoming is a Netflix exclusive.

Still, as many pointed out, it's more about the principle of the matter. Check out what the BeyHive is saying about the matter, below.

Photo via Getty

