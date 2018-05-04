22-year-old RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 contestant and internationally recognized drag queen Aquaria transformed herself into Melania Trump for a challenge on the show, and the resemblance is truly uncanny. During the challenge, Aquaria perfected Melania's accent, unrelenting smize and discomfort with her role as the First Lady, handing RuPaul a familiar-looking Tiffany's box which held a note reading, "Help me!"

For the shoot, the queen recreated some of former model Melania's famous photo moments for GQ and Vanity Fair. We are honestly shook at how well she channeled the former model and current White House hostage:

















Work, Queen Aquaria!