Spring campaigns have been arriving in full force, each seeking to make the biggest splash possible with star-studded cameos or extravagant locations, but Alexander Wang may have found a (very cost-effective) way to outshine them all: no models at all.

With a fun take on the flat lay, Wang's Spring '18 images features the collection pushed and pulled with pegs and barbed wire in black-and white-portraits. Fittingly, it's shot Albert Watson, the photographer who built his fame on similarly shooting icons like Tupac, Kate Moss and David Bowie. Its monochromatic styling is also highly synchronistic with Wang's Matrix-esque presentation last month.

"To photograph the clothing or item as a study after the subject wore it felt especially timely, removing her from the photograph but retaining her vibrant spirit," Wang told Dazed.

Wang seems bucking tradition all over, reportedly deciding to show his collections in June and December, instead of during New York's Fashion Weeks in February and September.

Have a look, below.

Photos Courtesy of Alexander Wang/Getty

