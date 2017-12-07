Toronto duo 88GLAM has been on a viral tear since landing on the scene a mere month ago with their Nav collaboration "Bali." Since then, the pair have been cosigned by the likes of Riccardo Tisci, The Weeknd and 6LACK, who brought them out to perform their song "12" at a show in Toronto last month.

The video for their new track "Big Tymers," premiering on PAPER for the first time below, illustrates the chemistry Derek Wise and 88 Camino share as they rap about the journey they've made, from their humble beginnings in Toronto to the glow up we're witnessing in real time.

"The line 'Broke up with the old me, yeah, I had to glo up' really sums up what the song and video are all about," the duo told PAPER. "We've overcome the odds and come so far this year with the project and its success and 'Big Tymers' allows us to look back at the journey of the past year. To do the video justice we had to go back to significant areas in our life and show the world another side of us."

Check out "Big Tymers" below and keep an eye out for more to come from 88GLAM:

Image by Zhamak Fullad