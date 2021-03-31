Having already garnered glowing praise after it first premiered last year at Sundance, A24's film adaptation of a chance encounter turned spur of the moment Florida stripping excursion gone horribly awry is finally set to hit theaters this summer.
Directed by Janizca Brown and co-written by Jeremy O. Harris, Zola stars Taylour Paige as the movie's titular character and Riley Keough as Stefani, the girl about to suck her into a whole vortex of chaos.
As anyone who remembers reading the full thread when it first went viral will recall, what starts out innocently enough as a weekend trip to make some cash at a Florida strip club quickly devolves into a messy 48-hour journey involving sex, murder, run-ins with a Tampa gang, a nameless pimp, an idiot boyfriend and an attempted suicide.