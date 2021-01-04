After 18 months of marriage, it looks like Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are going their separate ways.

PEOPLE confirmed the split through a rep for the Big Little Lies actress, and with court records showing that she filed for divorce from her husband back in December.

The two were first linked back in October 2016, and got engaged in February 2018. They later got married in June 2019 at Lenny Kravitz's Paris home. Just this year, the couple celebrated their first anniversary, and posted loving online tributes to one another.

"One year. Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything," Glusman wrote in a since-deleted post on Instagram. "You're my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my bulls— and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I'll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let's go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz."

Glusman has also set a refresh on his Instagram account, leaving only a video of him on a mountain, and his injured leg on the first day of 2021.

Kravitz hasn't personally commented on a post, but she posted an interesting meme on her Instagram Stories that caught the attention of some people. It showed drag queen A'Keria C. Davenport, labeled as "The Universe" taking out the trash labeled "People place and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good."