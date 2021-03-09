Fashion
Zayn Malik Says 'F**k the Grammys'
Famous People

Zayn Malik Says 'F**k the Grammys'

Trey Alston
10m

Zayn has had it with the Grammys.

The 28-year-old singer took to Twitter to tell the world how he feels about the Grammy Awards ahead of the 63rd Annual show on March 14.

In short, he's not a fan.

"Fuck the grammys and everyone associated," he wrote. "Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there's no nomination considerations. Next year I'll send you a basket of confectionery."

For those keeping count, Malik has been nominated for 38 awards and won 16 over the course of his career. With One Direction, he's been nominated (with the other members) for 366 awards and won 242. None of his awards, nor nominations, have come from the Recording Academy and it's safe to say Malik's latest album Nobody Is Listening isn't nominated this year either.

While Zayn will most certainly not be tuning in, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will be airing this Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on CBS and on Paramount+.

Check out Malik's tweet about the Grammy committee up above.

Photo via Getty
