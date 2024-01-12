Hallucinating with Windowsen
Story by Andrew Nguyen / Photography by David Oldenburg / Styling by Sachin Gogna / Makeup by Megumi Matsuno / Hair by Nakashimo Shinnosuke
Jan 12, 2024
Dreams can be confusing, delirious and hallucinatory — but imagine being able to escape into your own subconscious as you control how the crazy and impossible story will unfold. Called "Dreams," the latest shoot from photographer and CGI artist David Oldenburg is inspired by these lucid dreams, featuring Windowsen's ready-to-wear 2024 collection.
"The mood and general aesthetic we aimed to achieve with the photos, styling and design was a combination of retro-futurism from the '80s and '90s sci-fi artists and fantasy illustrations," creative director and stylist Sachin Gogna tells PAPER. "Enhancing this with Windowsen’s out-of-this-world aesthetic allowed us to create a digital and futuristic world while still maintaining a playful and nostalgic tone."
Collaborative and experimental in nature, the team as a whole pushes the boundaries of photography, fashion and beauty. See all the photos from "Dreams," below.
Creative direction, styling and casting: Sachin Gogna
Photography and CGI: David Oldenburg
Photography assistant: Rui Santos
Styling assistant: Annum Mohammed
Hair: Nakashimo Shinnosuke
Hair assistant: Yukako Matsuda
Makeup: Megumi Matsuno
Makeup assistant: Saphron Morgan
Nails: Megan Thomas
Models: Kaiyuan Cai at XDIRECTN AGENCY, Yiling Zhao amd XDIRECTN AGENCY and Mikey Mendoza
Related Articles Around the Web
MORE ON PAPER
Fashion
Rahi Chadda's Fashion Inspirations
Story by Mickey Boardman / Photography by Vadym Yatsun / Styling by Adele Cany / Makeup by India Rawlings / Hair by Danilo Giangreco
Story by Mickey Boardman / Photography by Vadym Yatsun / Styling by Adele Cany / Makeup by India Rawlings / Hair by Danilo Giangreco
08 January
Music
A Frost Family Affair
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Tim Schutsky / Styling by Carma Flores
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography by Tim Schutsky / Styling by Carma Flores
26 December
Internet
Merry Trishmas
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Alyssa Kazew / Styling by Ali Kornhauser / Makeup by Eden Symone Lattanzio / Hair by Gregg Lennon Jr.
Story by Ivan Guzman / Photography by Alyssa Kazew / Styling by Ali Kornhauser / Makeup by Eden Symone Lattanzio / Hair by Gregg Lennon Jr.
21 December
Internet
DJ Mandy Wants Your Feedback
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography and direction by Julian Buchan / Styling by Marc Eram / Makeup by Marla Vazquez / Hair by Virginie Pineda
Story by Tobias Hess / Photography and direction by Julian Buchan / Styling by Marc Eram / Makeup by Marla Vazquez / Hair by Virginie Pineda
18 December
Art
Kerwin Frost Takes Collectibles Seriously
Story by Whitney Mallett / Creative direction by Pablo Rochat / Photography by Adam Powell / Styling by Malcolm Mammone / Production design by Wesley Goodrich
Story by Whitney Mallett / Creative direction by Pablo Rochat / Photography by Adam Powell / Styling by Malcolm Mammone / Production design by Wesley Goodrich
12 December