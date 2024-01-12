Hallucinating with Windowsen

Dreams can be confusing, delirious and hallucinatory — but imagine being able to escape into your own subconscious as you control how the crazy and impossible story will unfold. Called "Dreams," the latest shoot from photographer and CGI artist David Oldenburg is inspired by these lucid dreams, featuring Windowsen's ready-to-wear 2024 collection.

"The mood and general aesthetic we aimed to achieve with the photos, styling and design was a combination of retro-futurism from the '80s and '90s sci-fi artists and fantasy illustrations," creative director and stylist Sachin Gogna tells PAPER. "Enhancing this with Windowsen’s out-of-this-world aesthetic allowed us to create a digital and futuristic world while still maintaining a playful and nostalgic tone."



Collaborative and experimental in nature, the team as a whole pushes the boundaries of photography, fashion and beauty. See all the photos from "Dreams," below.

