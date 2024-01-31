Inside the 2024 Whitney Art Party With MGMT

The 2024 Whitney Art Party brought together everyone from NYC's finest debutantes to glamorous downtown it-girls for a Tuesday night filled with gossip, laughter and fashion. Standout looks included the homemade dress made and worn by emerging designer Christina Giersz, the matching Gatsby-meets-Phantom of the Opera outfits on Jack James Busa and Daniel Walters (AKA The Muses), and Griffin Maxwell Brooks' patterned textile piece bound by a harness. Meruert Tolegen also made an appearance, carrying herself with elegance as she worked the room ahead of her upcoming NYFW debut.

The first DJ to play was Samantha Urbani, before MGMT gave a performance that left mainstream fans feeling somewhat isolated as they shouted "Play Electric Feel! Play Kids!" while DJ duo Andrew and Ben shrugged them off for a more eclectic mix. At the end of the evening, MGMT flirted with the potential of offering fan service, instead trolling the audience with a highly distorted, slowed down version of "Electric Feel" as protest again fans' common expectation to only play their hit songs. See photos from the Whitney Museum's annual event, below.

