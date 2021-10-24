Looks like Vin Diesel is living up to the words of his iconic Fast & Furious character Dom Torreto. The actor hasn't forgotten or turned his back on family.

Earlier this month, model Meadow Walker — the daughter of the late actor Paul Walker — married actor Louis Thornton-Allan. And apparently, it was her dad's co-star and longtime friend Diesel who walked her down the aisle. It was a beautiful moment that was captured in a photo that the bride posted on Instagram on Friday.

Walker and Thornton-Allan got married in a ceremony in a destination wedding set in the Dominican Republic. "We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal," Walker told Vogue. "And honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."

It's been eight years since the death of Paul Walker. The star died in a car crash in California when the 2005 Porsche Carrera GT driven by a racing team partner slammed into a light pole and caught fire. He was 40 years old.