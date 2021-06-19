Fashion designer and style icon Vera Wang has built a lifestyle brand based on sophistication, elegance and celebration. From womenswear and bridal couture, she's also expanded her empire to include beauty, home, accessories, publishing and beyond. Her latest venture is in the food and beverage realm.

The renowned bridal couturier is releasing a premium Italian prosecco called PARTY. And she was involved in every step of the drink's creation, from grape to bottle. She, of course, had to make sure that the wine looks chic on any table, with an elegant matte silver finish, but also bold and bright neon letters.

"I've dedicated my entire life to designing how people celebrate, and not just their weddings – from what they wear to how they entertain, from their tableaus and tablescapes, to how they live at home – and now, what they drink! PARTY is a natural extension of what I already do," Wang said in a press release. "Why prosecco? Celebration! When I think of romance, fun, laughter, joy, friendship, I think of prosecco, it is the wine that personifies emotion and sheer happiness."

PARTY is made of 100% Glera grapes, with aromas of apple and stone fruit, citrus notes and a soft and fruity finish. A bottle retails for $25.

