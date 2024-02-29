Vans Threw a Rager in a Giant Skating Ramp

On Tuesday night to kick off Frieze LA, OTW by Vans and S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. merged skateboarding, design and art in Downtown LA by throwing a party with all the coolest skaters, artists and musicians in a skateable installation that took up an entire empty lot next to Soho Warehouse in the up-and-coming Art District.

S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA is the clothing and accessory collection by American artist Sterling Ruby, who collaborated with PLAYLAB, INC. on a massive orange vert ramp inspired by the steep incline hills made famous by San Francisco skateboarding. Cut into the middle of the incline was a stage where Paris Texas and SALEM (fronted by Lana Del Rey's boo from last year) performed, followed by a DJ set by Ty. Vans athletes — like Curren Caples, Efron Danzig, Elijah Berle, Nick Michel, Roman Pabich, Rowan Zorilla and Zion Wright — skated the ramps as shows commenced.

OTW by Vans is where the brand collaborates with emerging artists and creatives as a way to push culture forward. For this team-up with Ruby, the two introduced a new sneaker style called "Clash the Wall." It's a mash-up of four Vans: the Old Skool 36, the Authentic, the Mid-Skool 77 and the Sk8-Hi. And the two colorways include monochromatic neon green and orange.

“I loved skating, I still do. Everything about it represents freedom to me. From the simple rituals of dropping in on a vert ramp or grinding over a curb, the act of skateboarding defies gravity and is in and of itself rebellious,” Ruby said. “This collaboration is a personal collaboration, the first S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. collaboration. Vans feels right to us, it defines a certain West Coast history. The company started in 1966 and has run in tandem to so many skaters, bands, and movements that have been influential to me, my art, and how my studio runs as a whole.”