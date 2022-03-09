The designer behind Russia's military uniforms has been removed from Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode confirmed Valentin Yudashkin was taken off the PFW schedule after failing to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with President Ralph Toledano saying if Yudashkin had "doubt about the war in Ukraine, it would have been hard to remove him from the program."

However, he went on to add that a subsequent investigation into Yudashkin, who designed Russia's military uniforms in 2008, made it "clear that he is an affiliate of the regime.”

“We have a firm stance against the initiative taken by the president of the Russian Federation," Toledano told WWD. "We have nothing against Russian [people], but we will not support or accept to have in our calendar those who support his position." So far, Yudashkin is the only Russian designer to be dropped from PFW.

Yadushkin has yet to comment.