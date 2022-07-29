Tyga has apologized for offending the Mexican Americans with his new music video.

The controversy started last week when the rapper released the music video for his brand new single "Ay Caramba," which was packed with racist stereotypes about Latinos. Amongst the problematic caricatures were Tyga in a fat suit eating chips and guacamole while watching a Univision reality show, where he also appears as a mustachioed host wearing a sombrero and speaking with a Chicano accent, as well as a fetishistic scene where he waits for his Latina girlfriend to get him a burrito and hot sauce while donning red lingerie. So needless to say, it didn't take long for viewers to completely skewer the extremely tone-deaf video — specifically members of the Mexican American community.

"Tyga lowkey dropped the most racist music video 2022," as a critic said, while several more accused him of also "fetishizing Latinas" and "mocking" their culture.

Meanwhile, other commenters argued that Tyga had missed a potential "opportunity to celebrate Mexican American and Latino culture," rather than choosing to portray "Mexicans as sloppy people who just watches tv and eats tortilla chips all day."

"All the stereotypes we fight against, you managed to pack it up nice and neat in a gift basket bowl full of racism," as one Instagram user wrote alongside screenshots from the video, before urging Tyga, his record label or "whoever is in charge of this trash racist ass music video" to hire an "entire Mexican American crew with Latinos and Latinas and see how dope as fuck this video can come out."



"You tried too hard, and didn't include the right people with the understanding of the culture you wanted to celebrate," they continued. "These images are too racist homie."

Tyga lowkey dropped the most racist music video 2022 — Q ❂ (@Daygomoney1) July 13, 2022

so we just ignoring tha fact that tyga’s music video was literally portraying Mexicans as sloppy people who just watches tv and eats tortilla chips all day. STOP MOCKING OUR CULTURE! @Tyga , who told you that this was a good idea? — thee divalicious diva 🍭💋 (@kassandraamonik) July 14, 2022

Tyga recording and uploading a music video with Mexican stereotypes and fetishizing Latinas is actually insane… why is no one talking about this — naraly ✮ (@percnandez) July 17, 2022

Following the backlash, Tyga appeared on LA's Power 106 radio station for a conversation with American Cholo's Gil, during which he apologized and said he "had no intentions of offending anybody." Instead, the musician said he was merely trying to recreate the success of the music video for his viral 2019 collaboration with YG, “Go Loko.”

“I want to apologize to the Mexican community, and my fans that are Mexican,” he said. “I have a lot of Latin fans that are Puerto Rican, Dominican, that probably weren’t offended by this video but my Mexican fans in L.A., there definitely was some that were offended.”

That said, Tyga has since removed the video from YouTube.